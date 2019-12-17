  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department said it has seized more than 1,900 guns so far in 2019.

The figure, put out on the department’s Twitter page Tuesday, comes amid an increase in both homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city for the year.

30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Handgun In Baltimore

Police said the latest gun seized was from a 30-year-old man during a drug investigation in the 3000 block of Normount Court on Monday. The man was arrested and officers reportedly found him with a loaded handgun and drugs.

As of Monday morning, there have been 327 homicides in 2019, up from 298 at this point last year. There have also been 737 non-fatal shootings, up nearly 100 from the same time in 2018.

