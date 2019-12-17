BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department said it has seized more than 1,900 guns so far in 2019.
The figure, put out on the department’s Twitter page Tuesday, comes amid an increase in both homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city for the year.
Police said the latest gun seized was from a 30-year-old man during a drug investigation in the 3000 block of Normount Court on Monday. The man was arrested and officers reportedly found him with a loaded handgun and drugs.
So far this year, the Baltimore Police Department has seized over 1,900 guns from across the city. You can report illegal or suspicious activity by calling 911. Callers can remain anonymous.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 17, 2019
As of Monday morning, there have been 327 homicides in 2019, up from 298 at this point last year. There have also been 737 non-fatal shootings, up nearly 100 from the same time in 2018.