



A Maryland National Guardsman killed at a nightclub in Middle River over the weekend is being remembered as a great father and teacher to fellow soldiers.

Police said the stabbing just after midnight on Saturday at Excape Nightclub stemmed from an argument between the victim, David Bryan Collins, Jr., 32, of Joppa, and Joshua David Edwards, 28, also of Joppa. Edwards allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Collins.

Collins later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Edwards on Monday for first-degree murder.

“Any time we lose one of our own, it’s one too many. We deeply mourn over this loss,” said Maryland National Guard Maj. Kurt Rauschenberg.

Specialist Collins served for more than nine years with the guard. He was assigned to Charlie Company, First Batallion of the 175th Infantry Regiment and also served as a paratrooper and scout.

“For those who worked with David, they knew him as a charismatic soldier with a wealth of knowledge,” Rauschenberg said.

Rauschenberg said Collins was proud to serve with his battalion.

“He was known to wear a portion of his infantry blue cord — that’s normally worn over the right shoulder — he would wear it as a bracelet around his wrist. The soldiers he served with, they say they never saw him without it,” he said.

Gov. Larry Hogan paid tribute to Collins on Twitter on Monday, asking for prayers for his family and loved ones.

Collins was engaged with three kids and had a fourth on the way.

His family released a statement which said: