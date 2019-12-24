MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland National Guardsman killed at a nightclub in Middle River over the weekend is being remembered as a great father and teacher to fellow soldiers.
Police said the stabbing just after midnight on Saturday at Excape Nightclub stemmed from an argument between the victim, David Bryan Collins, Jr., 32, of Joppa, and Joshua David Edwards, 28, also of Joppa. Edwards allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Collins.
Collins later died from his injuries.
Police arrested Edwards on Monday for first-degree murder.
“Any time we lose one of our own, it’s one too many. We deeply mourn over this loss,” said Maryland National Guard Maj. Kurt Rauschenberg.
Specialist Collins served for more than nine years with the guard. He was assigned to Charlie Company, First Batallion of the 175th Infantry Regiment and also served as a paratrooper and scout.
“For those who worked with David, they knew him as a charismatic soldier with a wealth of knowledge,” Rauschenberg said.
Rauschenberg said Collins was proud to serve with his battalion.
“He was known to wear a portion of his infantry blue cord — that’s normally worn over the right shoulder — he would wear it as a bracelet around his wrist. The soldiers he served with, they say they never saw him without it,” he said.
Gov. Larry Hogan paid tribute to Collins on Twitter on Monday, asking for prayers for his family and loved ones.
Collins was engaged with three kids and had a fourth on the way.
His family released a statement which said:
On December 21, 2019, our lives were forever changed. There are no words that can describe the devastation we have experienced. We have lost a fiancé, a father, a son, a brother, a family member, a friend, an American Hero. David B. Collins, Jr., 32, was the glue that held so much together. The love he had for his friends, family and this country was immeasurable.
We are deeply touched by the outpouring of support from family, neighbors, and those whom we have never met. Your words, thoughts and prayers are supportive and we could not be more grateful. We have felt your love and we thank you.
In regards to the circumstances around David’s murder, we will put our faith and trust in the judicial system and allow that process to work as it should.
David was taken away from his three young children and pregnant fiancé just days before Christmas. On behalf of David, please take the time to reach out to your loved ones, not only this holiday season, but anytime, and make sure you tell them how much they mean to you. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.
As we continue to grieve, we ask for privacy, especially for his young children, during this difficult time.
A gofundme has been set up on behalf of the family.