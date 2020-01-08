Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday after the state saw its first snowfall of 2020 the previous day.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday after the state saw its first snowfall of 2020 the previous day.
The wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for much of the state.
Winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected from the west with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.
#mdwx 9 bells and the wind is amping up! pic.twitter.com/WUtaKjzJnn
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 8, 2020
Gusty winds could blow away unsecured objects. Tree limbs could come down and power outages are possible.
The wind comes after a snow squall warning Wednesday morning and the first snow of the year Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.