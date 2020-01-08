  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Wind Advisory


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday after the state saw its first snowfall of 2020 the previous day.

The wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for much of the state.

Winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected from the west with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow away unsecured objects. Tree limbs could come down and power outages are possible.

The wind comes after a snow squall warning Wednesday morning and the first snow of the year Tuesday.



