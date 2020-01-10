



Baltimore Police officials on Friday announced seven arrests in a number of homicides in the city in recent months.

At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison touted the department’s “significant progress” in solving recent homicides.

One of the most notable arrests was that of 29-year-old Terrance Peterson, who was arrested in the fatal shooting of Carmen Rodriguez at her store in the Patterson Park neighborhood on December 22.

Rodriguez, 36, was shot in the head and killed in front of her children.

29-Year-Old Terrance Peterson Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez At Kim’s Deli

Also arrested were:

Tyrell Barnes, 30, in connection with his mother Constance Price-Barnes’s death earlier this month;

Marvin Vaughn, 41, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Theatra Bowman and the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in the city’s first homicide of 2020;

Reubin McFadden, 20, in connection with a December 3, 2019, homicide in the 2400 block of West Baltimore Street; and

Kadeem Booker, 29, in connection with an October 24, 2019, homicide in the 1800 block of Westwood Avenue.

Two others were also arrested, though fewer details were available. Police said a man was arrested Wednesday in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Baltimore for an October 2019 murder in the 1900 block of West Pratt Street.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting on November 14, 2019, in the 1900 block of McHenry Street.

After announcing the arrests, Harrison thanked the detectives and others who helped identify the suspects.

“They are the best in the best in the business, the best in the country. Their commitment to our city is making a real difference,” Harrison said.

Police also said information from the public helped crack the cases.

Harrison said he hopes the latest arrests send a message that police will be relentless in solving crimes in the city.