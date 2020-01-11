Ravens, Jackson Launch Playoff Run Against Underdog TitansContaining Lamar Jackson has been virtually impossible for opposing defenses this season, and now the task falls on the Tennessee Titans to find a way to slow down a versatile quarterback who is equally adept at running the ball and throwing downfield.

'It's Do Or Die': Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith On What Makes Team Special, Toughest Opponent AheadTorrey Smith sat down with WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter on Purple Playoff Push Friday night to talk about everything from what it's like to be a player on the field during this crucial part of the post-season to who could pose the biggest threat to the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes.

Ravens Fan Shares 'Winning' Superstitions Ahead Of Divisional Round Match Up Against TitansIn Kingsville, there's one superfan who's just a little different than the rest.

Here Are WJZ's Ravens-Titans Game PredictionsHere's what WJZ's team expects to see when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.