Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after three women are found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.
Officers were called to the scene at 2:31a.m. where they found the women inside a vehicle.
The victims, ages 23, 27 and 28, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. A short time after arriving at the hospital the 28-year-old victim was pronounced decease.
The condition of the other two women is not know at this time and homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
