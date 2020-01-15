BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Baltimore near the Royal Farms Arena.
Officers had been on patrol at around 12:35 p.m. when they were told about a shooting that had just happened in the 200 block of W. Baltimore Street.
Was sitting in my living room when I heard shots fired 500 feet away in downtown Baltimore. I’m told a man was shot multiple times. He’s in the hospital. There’s blood on the concrete wall. Police waiting on condition. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zpnGimhT9s
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) January 15, 2020
They found a man in the area with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.