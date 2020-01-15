Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Baltimore near the Royal Farms Arena.

Officers had been on patrol at around 12:35 p.m. when they were told about a shooting that had just happened in the 200 block of W. Baltimore Street.

They found a man in the area with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Credit: Max McGee/WJZ

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

