The Odds Are In The Ravens' Favor For A 2021 Super Bowl, According To VegasAccording to SuperBookUSA and Caesars Entertainment, the Ravens have the second-best odds to win the 2021 Super Bowl.

John Harbaugh Named Pro Football Writers Of America's Coach Of The YearThe Pro Football Writers of America has named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh its 2019 NFL Coach of the Year.

'I'm Not Taking Anybody's Crap,' Says Aubrey Edwards, Female All Elite Wrestling RefereeAll Elite Wrestling's first full-time female referee, Aubrey Edwards, talks about her strong in-ring presence and being a role model for the young women watching.

LaVine Powers Bulls Past Wizards 115-106Zach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Chicago Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 115-106 on Wednesday night.