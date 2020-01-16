Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim shot and killed in broad daylight near Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as a 20-year-old Gwynn Oak man.
Khari Johnson was shot in the 200 block of West Baltimore Street Wednesday afternoon. He died at an area hospital.
Homicide detectives are still investigating; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.