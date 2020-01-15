



Sheila Dixon officially filed to run in Baltimore’s mayoral race Wednesday morning.

Dixon, who was the city’s first elected female mayor, announced her candidacy in mid-December.

“I know what it takes to run this city effectively and efficiently, which is the only reason I decided to get into this race,” says Dixon, who announced her decision to run for mayor last month. “Baltimore is in crisis. I am prepared with results-based solutions to the problems that plague our city, starting with crime and also immediately improving priorities like education, economic development and community engagement. I have a proven record, plus fresh new ideas for the problems that face us today.”

During Dixon’s term as mayor, the city did not see a single year with more than 300 homicides. Each of the past five years, by comparison, has seen at least 300 murders.

The run comes almost a decade after Dixon was found guilty of embezzling gift cards and stepped down as mayor.

“As I said in the beginning, I’m sorry for the mistakes I made that brought my term to an end,” Dixon said in December. “It is because I had to leave office, that I will work three times as hard to be the next mayor.”