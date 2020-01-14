



Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is set to make her next run for mayor official on Wednesday.

Dixon announced her candidacy mid-December but still has yet to file over a month later.

But, Wednesday at noon, she will show up to the Baltimore City Board of Elections and fill out the candidacy paperwork.

This comes almost a decade after she was found guilty of embezzling gift cards and stepped down as mayor.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“As I said in the beginning, I’m sorry for the mistakes I made that brought my term to an end,” Dixon said in her announcement speech last month. “It is because I had to leave office, that I will work three times as hard to be the next mayor. It is because I had to leave office that I will greet each day with a sense of urgency, holding myself and others accountable — and pressing forward for better action. I believe redemption makes you even stronger especially when you have the love of Baltimore like I do.”

Baltimore Mayoral Candidates’ Crime Plans Call For Addressing Poverty, Increasing Surveillance

Dixon said during her last term as mayor, she was able to show that the city could reduce crime, and said the police department needs to have a sense of urgency and customer service.