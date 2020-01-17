BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists of the street closures and parking restrictions in effect for the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade starting at noon on January 20, 2020.
The parade will be held at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, and will proceed south along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to end on Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Poppleton Street.
Closures will take place on the following streets due to through traffic on Jan. 20 with parking prohibited:
- Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.
- Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lombard Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Scott Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Pratt Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Avenue between W. Preston Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Parking restrictions will be implemented on the following streets on Jan. 20:
- Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lombard Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Poppleton Street between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Scott Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Pratt Street between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Citizens are advised to arrive early and use public parking facilities, as cars parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists traveling in the vicinity should be advised that temporary traffic stops will be enforced during the event.
Commuters should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
