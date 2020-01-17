BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow and rain in the forecast are a cause for concern Saturday, but freezing temperatures will be the real dangers for drivers.
Due to the snow chance, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore and points north and west from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
A period of snow will arrive Saturday, followed by a wintry mix of sleet then rain as warmer temperatures push into the region.
Pat Baker, a Wyoming resident, had a message for Maryland drivers who might not be used to driving in winter weather.
“Slow down, but not five miles-per-hour,” she said. “Just slow down and be cautious.”
The Maryland State Highway Administration urged drivers to use caution.
City officials told drivers to plan ahead, and if you must travel, go slow and leave distance between you and the car in front.
“When I drive, I pay attention more to the weather,” Vincent Green, a Baltimore County resident, said. “I make sure it’s not below freezing. Especially when it’s raining. I don’t care if the person is blowing his horn because I’m driving too slow. I would rather drive too slow, but at least I’m driving safe.”