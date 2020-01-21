Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold weather has settled into Baltimore.
The cold temperatures continue Tuesday with a code blue alert in effect.
Morning temperatures are in the teens and low 20s, and the daytime high will only get to 38.
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert Extended Through Tuesday Morning In Baltimore
On Wednesday, the temperature will be slightly milder and warm-up continues into the weekend. Rain is forecasted for the weekend.
#mdwx In this order still a chill, a mild up, then a warm up. pic.twitter.com/mM9tZHKoXu
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 21, 2020
