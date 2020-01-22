BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It might be cold here in Baltimore, but the Ravens are warming up in Orlando for the Pro Bowl game this weekend.
WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano is down in Florida as 12 Ravens players get ready for the Pro Bowl Sunday. John Harbaugh is also coaching the AFC team.
There were plenty of Ravens fans on hand to cheer on the players at practice Wednesday.
Good morning from #ProBowl2020 in Orlando. @wjz is here w @Lj_era8 fans & @Ravens fans. Practice kicks off soon. 12 Ravens & John Harbaugh’s coaching staff are here. pic.twitter.com/f7fz8mwoSs
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 22, 2020
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the most popular player at #ProBowl2020 & stopped to discuss his first 1st All Star appearance. Yes- he’d rather be at #SuperBowlLIV in Miami.
Hear from @Lj_era8 on @wjz this evening & all week! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Hr5llbHJu0
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 22, 2020
The players were tossing around footballs and enjoying catching up Wednesday.
The AFC led by a 12-player @ravens contingent on the field for #ProBowl2020 “practice” pic.twitter.com/2utvhgAk3a
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 22, 2020
Our @wjz coverage of #ProBowl2020 includes a couple of “special correspondents”: @ZEUS__78 interviews @marlon_humphrey & Marlon grills @man_dammn. Oh, it’s good! This evening & all week on @wjz 🏈! pic.twitter.com/uUmyR1IOSI
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 22, 2020
Mark will have more from Orlando later today on WJZ.