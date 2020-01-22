By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It might be cold here in Baltimore, but the Ravens are warming up in Orlando for the Pro Bowl game this weekend.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano is down in Florida as 12 Ravens players get ready for the Pro Bowl Sunday. John Harbaugh is also coaching the AFC team.

There were plenty of Ravens fans on hand to cheer on the players at practice Wednesday.

The players were tossing around footballs and enjoying catching up Wednesday.

Mark will have more from Orlando later today on WJZ. 

