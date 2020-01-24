



There’s a chance the Pro Bowl could be the last career game for Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Yanda is not tipping his hand about retirement plans right now, however, he’s enjoying the week with his teammates.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Yanda said. “No matter how many you’ve been to, whether you’ve been to one or whether you’ve been to 15, it’s an experience that you enjoy and respect. I’m grateful for everyone I go to.”

Twelve Ravens are in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, and none have earned the honor more often than Yanda, who’s been voted an All-Star eight times.

Yanda, 35, and a 13-year NFL veteran, says the Pro Bowl is less about competition and more about conversation.

“I enjoy meeting good people and good people who do it the right way, and put in a lot of work,” Yanda said. “It’s neat to meet those guys, talk to them, pick their brains, converse with them… This is a great game, and there’s a lot of great people you get to meet because of this game.”

In Ravens history, only Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed were elected to more Pro Bowls than Yanda.

Those other Ravens were also elected to the Hall of Fame. Yanda’s teammates say he’s worthy of the same honor.

“I really hope he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. said. “He’s been so dominant in his football career overtime. He’s special… he’s an incredible teammate, he’s an incredible man.”

Does Yanda anticipate a trip for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio?

“My next trip is probably going to be tuna fishing in Mexico,” Yanda said.

