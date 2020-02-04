BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a romantic spot for Valentine’s Day week in Baltimore, one food blog has deemed a Harbor East restaurant the place to go.
The Daily Meal, a food blog and Pinterest named the Charleston, a fine dining restaurant right on the harbor, as Maryland’s most romantic restaurant to enjoy.
“A romantic dinner isn’t just a meal, it’s an experience.” the blog said in their breakdown of the most romantic restaurant by every state in the U.S.
Chef and owner Cindy Wolf is an 8-time James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic.
The Charleston is known for its curated wine list and New American plates and is open every day except Sunday, according to their website.
The Charleston is almost completely booked for Valentine’s Day, but there are still openings for the week.
Two spots in Columbia were named by Yelp as two of the most romantic restaurants in the country in 2019, Indian Royal Taj, 8335 Benson Drive stands at No. 89 and Stanford Grill, 8900 Stanford Blvd., stands at No. 90.