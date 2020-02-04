



We got a sneak peek of spring Monday in Maryland, but it looks like the rest of the week will be a rainy, dreary mess.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the systems moving into our area, so keep your umbrella handy.

Rounds of wet weather are in the forecast through the rest of the work-week, Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says.

Rounds of wet weather in the forecast through the rest of the work-week. I'll have an updated look at the forecast at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/wKvfi5eSIw — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 4, 2020

Tuesday began with some light rain and clouds and showers will be around throughout the day.

Some freezing rain is possible Wednesday in areas north of the city as temperatures drop.

Keeping an eye on the potential for freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. More at 4pm on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/1OxtxCFS86 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 4, 2020

But the heaviest rain will come overnight Thursday into Friday morning when two to three inches of rain are possible.

Flooding could be an issue in low-lying areas.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said there’s a “very potent system” coming across the country and Maryland will feel a bit of a temperature rollercoaster.

Motorists should make sure they keep their wipers and headlights on when on the roadways.

💦Wet roads in our region off & on over the next few days. Please use caution and increase braking distance. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/W9JN9jZFrz — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 4, 2020

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.