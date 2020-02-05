Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Hit and Run, Local TV, Talkers, Tom Gluick, Towson Hit And Run


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is now in custody in connection with a fatal hit and run in Towson.

It happened on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Tom Gluick was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, he was hit by a truck and the driver fled the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Gluick died two days later after several surgeries.

No other details about the person in custody have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply