BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It turns out Ravens fans are as happy with the team’s off-the-field performance on gameday as they are with Lamar Jackson and crew.
The team came in second in overall gameday satisfaction in the NFL’s annual Voice of the Fan survey in 2019, the Ravens said Thursday, coming in behind the New Orleans Saints.
Fans gave the team and M&T Bank Stadium high marks for its tailgate experience, food and drink offerings, entertainment options and gameday staff.
The stadium’s technology upgrades that were new for the 2019 season were ranked the best in the league.