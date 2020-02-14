By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two officers involved and wounded in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified.

Baltimore County Police identified their officer as Officer First Class Swinney, a 31-year veteran of the department, permanently assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He has had no previous officer-involved shootings, according to police.

Police said Swinney remains hospitalized and in serious condition.

Baltimore Police identified the city officer shot as Robert Adams. He was released from Shock Trauma on the day of the incident after being shot in the leg.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

