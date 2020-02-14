Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two officers involved and wounded in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two officers involved and wounded in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified.
Baltimore County Police identified their officer as Officer First Class Swinney, a 31-year veteran of the department, permanently assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Officers Shot In Baltimore Were Trying To Serve A Felony Warrant On Michael Marullo
- Here’s What The Task Force Officers Who Were Shot During Wednesday’s Police-Involved Shooting Do Day To Day
- Only On WJZ: Mother Of Suspect Killed In NE Baltimore Speaks; 2 Officers Still Recovering After Being Shot
- ‘Bomb Going Off’ | Residents Stunned After 2 Officers In NE Baltimore Neighborhood
- ‘Their Daily Sacrifice Does Not Go Underappreciated’ | Officials Praise Officers Injured In NE Baltimore Shooting
- 2 Officers Shot While Serving Warrant In Northeast Baltimore, Suspect Was Former State Correctional Official
He has had no previous officer-involved shootings, according to police.
Police said Swinney remains hospitalized and in serious condition.
Baltimore Police identified the city officer shot as Robert Adams. He was released from Shock Trauma on the day of the incident after being shot in the leg.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.