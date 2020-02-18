Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer shot in the line of duty last week was released from Shock Trauma Tuesday afternoon.
Officer First Class Swinney was shot in the stomach while trying to execute a felony arrest warrant in northeast Baltimore on Feb. 12.
Dr. Thomas Scalea said Swinney will continue therapy outside of the hospital.
“We’re happy things turned out as well as they did,” Scalea said.
He said Swinney is in “great spirits” as he heads home.
Chief Melissa Hyatt it’s the best outcome that she could have seen for officer who was shot just last week in the line of duty.