



Salisbury University canceled all of its classes Thursday after more racist graffiti was found on campus.

The racist graffiti was found in Henson Science Hall, according to University officials.

The Salisbury University Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since last semester, Salisbury University has been working with the FBI’s Baltimore field office, along with other law enforcement agencies, as part of its investigation.

Salisbury University President Charles Wright issued a statement about the incident Wednesday. He said, in part:

“Tonight, our campus is under attack by a coward. Not one but multiple racist threats are being directed at Black and Brown members of OUR community. An attack on some members of our campus community is an attack on all of us, and we all need to respond.”

This is not the first time racist graffiti was found on campus at Salisbury University.

Related Coverage:

Last fall, police began an investigation into similar messages on the walls of two stairwells in Fulton Hall.

Support services offices, the Counseling Center, Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Student Services Office will remain available Thursday, University officials said.

There will also be an increased police presence.