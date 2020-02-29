Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers, Winter


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — February 2020 will go down in the record books as the first snowless February in Baltimore in 136 years.

Despite a few flurries flying Friday, officially at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport there was no accumulating snow during the entire month.

Normally, February is the snowiest month of the year in Baltimore with an average of eight inches of the white stuff falling.

The last snow-free February in the books was all the way back in 1884.

