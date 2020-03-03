



Royal Caribbean is implementing several new screening measures worldwide, including at the Port of Baltimore, as the coronavirus spreads to protect guests and crew.

Over the weekend, 82 people were sickened on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Baltimore due to a flu outbreak. And with over 90,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and more than 100 in the U.S., Royal Caribbean will be screening for both.

Using guidelines from the CDC and WHO, the temporary precautions will be in place for 30 days.

Regardless of nationality, Royal Caribbean will deny entry to:

Any guest who has traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, South Korea, and the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto in the past 15 days. Any guest who has come in contact with anyone with 15-day prior travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, South Korea, and the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto. The CDC characterizes contact with an individual as coming within six feet (2M) of a person. Guests who report feeling unwell or demonstrate any flu-like symptoms.

There will be mandatory screenings for anyone who:

Any guest who has traveled from, to or through Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Italy (all regions other than Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto) in the past 15 days. Guests who are uncertain about contact with individuals who have traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Italy in the past 15 days.

Any guest presenting with a fever or low blood oximetry will be denied boarding. If you’re denied boarding due to these restrictions, you’ll receive a full refund.

In a statement to WJZ, a Royal Caribbean spokesman said:

“We have rigorous medical protocols in place to help passengers and crew members who feel unwell while sailing. Our protocols include professional medical treatment; quarantine of unwell individuals from the general ship population; and intensified ship cleaning, air filtration, and sanitization procedures. We are assessing developments constantly and will update these measures as needed. Guests with questions may contact the customer care department of our individual cruise lines.”

Hand washing and avoiding close contact with people with respiratory illnesses are the best ways to prevent the spread of any virus.