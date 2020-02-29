



Eighty-two people on a recent Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas voyage that returned to Baltimore had to be isolated because of a flu outbreak.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement, saying:

“On the February 8-20 voyage of Grandeur of the Seas, medical staff notified the CDC that an elevated number of guests and crew had a flu-like illness or tested positive for influenza A or B and were placed in isolation, according to medical protocol.”

The CDC did not request a coronavirus test for any of those cases.

“There is no immediate public health emergency in Maryland,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan assured Maryland residents during a press conference that all resources are in place in the event of a public health emergency.

“Including the flu, type A and B, which is what most people would call the normal flu, which has already resulted in the hospitalization of 3,000 Marylanders, and which has already taken 40 Maryland lives just during this current flu season,” Hogan said.

The public is urged to take precautions. Health officials urged Maryland residents to get a flu shot.

“It’s not too late, one last time, get the flu shot,” Fran Phillips, of Public Health Services, said. “I will tell you we have many people who present in urgent care clinics, and doctors’ offices and emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms, and they have the flu. We have tested them, and they have the flu. This is still a period in Maryland where influenza season is widespread and very active.”

At the same time, three people in Maryland are being tested for coronavirus. However, no cases have been confirmed.

Gov. Hogan said the State of Maryland is taking every precaution and will provide regular updates on public health issues.