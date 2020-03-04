Three students at Bnos Yisroel School in Baltimore were sent home early Wednesday after officials were made aware of possible indirect contact between those students and someone who tested positive for coronavirus in New York.

The school said it has been in touch with the Baltimore City Health Department, the CDC and the Department of Health.

Per recommendations, the three students were sent home early, officials said.

Officials also said the students will not be returning to school until they are cleared by the Health Department.

The school said it can remain open and that everyone should continue to take precautions, including proper handwashing and disinfecting nightly. Students who are sick should also stay home, officials said.

Officials said the school is currently in the process of disinfecting the school as a precautionary measure.

The school sent a letter to parents and staff Wednesday that read:

“The BCHD (City & County) and the State Department of Health have advised as follows: The girls who were exposed will not be returning to school until they are cleared by the Health Dept. They will be closely monitored. The school can remain open and everyone should continue taking precautions, including proper handwashing, disinfecting nightly, etc. Sick children (fever, cough, cold symptoms, stomach bug, etc.) should stay home. As this situation is evolving, we will notify you immediately if anything changes. Thank you.”