ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In Annapolis on Thursday afternoon, state lawmakers fast-tracked an emergency spending bill that will provide up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund to fight the coronavirus.
That includes extra money for lab staff and testing supplies.
Tests are now being done at the state lab in east Baltimore, bypassing the CDC.
This comes the day that health officials announced that three people in Maryland tested positive for coronavirus.