ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a question you may be asking is: What should I do if I start to feel sick.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, you should not follow your instinct to just go to the doctor.
In fact, all three of the patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland notified the hospital before they went in to get tested.
The Maryland Department of Health said that’s important. If you believe you have coronavirus, you should minimize your contact with as many people as possible.
Health officials also talked about the symptoms of coronavirus, and what you should watch out for.
“People that have symptoms such as high fever, or a fever of 100.4 with a cough, and difficulty breathing… those are some of the symptoms of this new coronavirus disease,” the Maryland Department of Health, said. “People that are older and experiencing those conditions should call their healthcare provider. Call and get some advice.”
Maryland now has a special phone number 211, you should call it if you have any coronavirus concerns.