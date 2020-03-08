BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A scholarship was set up in honor of Destiny Harrison, a woman who was gunned down in front of her Baltimore salon in December.
Councilmembers Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed made the announcement Sunday afternoon in front of Madam D Beauty Bar at 241 N. Milton Avenue.
“Destiny Harrison was an entrepreneur, a mother, and a mentor to aspiring beauticians. Her death is a devastating loss,” said Cohen. “Barbers and beauticians united as part of our Healing City movement to raise funds that will help aspiring beauticians pay for cosmetology classes. Destiny’s legacy will not be forgotten.”
Harrison, 21, was fatally shot in the head as she was closing her salon just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2019. She was killed in front of her young daughter.
21-Year-Old Destiny Harrison Shot In The Head, Killed At Madam D Beauty Bar
In honor of Harrison, the Destiny Dream Scholarship will support five students each year from Merganthaler Vocational Technical High School’s (MERVO) cosmetology program, where Harrison graduated. Then Harrison got her business administration degree from Bowie State with a minor in fashion design.
The scholarship will give each student $1,000 to cover expenses for uniforms, board certifications and the beauty kit.
Donations to Destiny’s Dream Scholarship can be made at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/desdresch.