MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A volunteer firefighter in Montgomery County, who lives in Virginia, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

This case is connected to the case linked to the DC rector Rev. Timothy Cole at Christ Church.

The state of Maryland is coordinating with Virginia and DC on this case.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

State officials cleared the fire station and the fire crew where the firefighter volunteers.

“There’s no major concerns in regards to risk to the community,” Hogan said.

Maryland has nine positive coronavirus patients and 94 people have tested negative.

