CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Six Flags, Six Flags America, Talkers


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Six Flags America is temporarily suspending its operations due to the coronavirus.

The park had been scheduled to open on March 28, but officials said that date has been pushed back.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In a post on its website, Six Flags America said staff are doing additional cleaning of rides, queues restrooms and food locations as well as putting out additional hand soap and hand sanitizer.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the park, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” the park said in a statement.

For more information, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply