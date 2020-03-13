WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Six Flags America is temporarily suspending its operations due to the coronavirus.
The park had been scheduled to open on March 28, but officials said that date has been pushed back.
In a post on its website, Six Flags America said staff are doing additional cleaning of rides, queues restrooms and food locations as well as putting out additional hand soap and hand sanitizer.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the park, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” the park said in a statement.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.