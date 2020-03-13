CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus, COVID-19, Gov. Hogan, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called on Maryland lawmakers Friday to immediately approve emergency coronavirus measures.

“With Maryland in a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature’s sole focus should be those measures immediately necessary to protect public health and safety of Marylanders,” Hogan said.

Hogan called on the General Assembly to take three actions:

  1. Approve the FY21 budget
  2. Confirm Colonel Woodrow J. Jones as Superintendent of Maryland State Police

Pass the emergency legislation to address COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hogan said, “it is critical for legislators to take these actions immediately in the event that this rapidly evolving situation requires them to immediately adjourn.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply