ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called on Maryland lawmakers Friday to immediately approve emergency coronavirus measures.
“With Maryland in a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature’s sole focus should be those measures immediately necessary to protect public health and safety of Marylanders,” Hogan said.
Hogan called on the General Assembly to take three actions:
- Approve the FY21 budget
- Confirm Colonel Woodrow J. Jones as Superintendent of Maryland State Police
Pass the emergency legislation to address COVID-19.
Hogan said, “it is critical for legislators to take these actions immediately in the event that this rapidly evolving situation requires them to immediately adjourn.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.