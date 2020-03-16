(WJZ)- The NFL’s new league year is rapidly approaching and the Baltimore Ravens have wasted no time in making moves to improve their roster for next season. On Monday, they traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a 4th round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2nd and 5th round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.
Trade terms.
🏈Atlanta gets: Tight end Hayden Hurst and Ravens’ 2020 4th-round pick.
🏈Baltimore gets: Falcons’ 2020 2nd-round pick and Falcons 2020 5th-round pick.
As it turns out, the Falcons’ fifth-round pick already has been sent to Jacksonville for Calais Campbell.
The 26-year-old Hurst was the team’s first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But, he had become expendable due to the performance of fellow 2018 draftee Mark Andrews and 2015 fifth rounder Nick Boyle. In 2019, Hurst had 30 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
The move comes after the team traded their own fifth round pick to Jacksonville over the weekend in order to acquire defensive end Calais Campbell. Now, the team replenishes that pick and adds a second rounder that gives them five picks in the first three rounds of April’s Draft.
The Draft, while no longer a public event due to the coronavirus outbreak, is still scheduled to be held April 23rd-25th.