



As concern about spreading the coronavirus continues, several stores are closing down locations in the U.S.

Nordstrom sent a letter to customers saying they plan to close all their U.S. and Canada locations for at least two weeks.

The company has multiple locations in our area, including in Annapolis and Columbia.

Nordstrom assured customers they will still be able to shop online.

They also assured that employees would receive pay and benefits during the closure.

Men’s Warehouse is also closing down stores until the end of March.

In a letter to customers, they assured people that no cases have been linked to their stores, but they want to take precautionary measures.

The company says shopping can continue online, and orders can be picked up in stores.

The letter says employees will also continue to earn pay and benefits.