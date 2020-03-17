BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders across the region are gearing up with supplies to protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Police departments in the city and counties are telling people to expect changes in emergency calls moving forward.
“I think we’re in very unknown times,” Russ Davies, Anne Arundel County Fire Department Captain, said. “It’s hard to tell where things go from here.”
Anne Arundel County Fire officials said they’re in constant contact with public health agencies. In addition to the usual glasses and gloves, they’ve added more preventative gear to medic packs.
The city is distributing supplies to officers, but at least one Baltimore County precinct is in need of sanitation supplies.
“Just like every other jurisdiction, there are certain things in high demand right now, and we’re doing some creative things to acquire some of that,” Hyatt said.