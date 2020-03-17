



Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the Maryland National Guard for support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Militia Law, Gov. Hogan can call on the National Guard in troubling times — and as the coronavirus spreads — he has made that call.

Responding to emergencies, transporting people and supplies and helping with medical care are just some of the functions of the Maryland National Guard.

“There’s no end to this mission at this point in time,” Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard Major General Timothy Gowen said.

With 400 soldiers and airmen already activated, that number is expected to grow to 2,000 as the Guardsmen await their assignments.

“A lot of times it doesn’t matter what the mission is, we will do the best we can at partner with people the best at it and augment them afterwards,” Gowen said.

For many of the men and women with jobs, families and personal lives already disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the dedication is for the place they call home.

“Just like my fellow citizens, I have a family at home. I’m trying to figure out how I’ll home school the next couple weeks. So I’m in this fight with everybody,” Lt. Col. Rose Forrest

All National Guardsmen are medically screened before being assigned. Even those sent home on stand-by will be medically screened again before reporting to duty.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.