Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department announced Wednesday it is providing services by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department announced Wednesday it is providing services by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the Harford County Health Department said if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, your appointment will be rescheduled.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The Harford County Health Department said to call 410-838-1500 for the following services:
- Behavioral Health
- Environmental Health
- Health Insurance
- Vital Records
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman declared a State of Emergency Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.