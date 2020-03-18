CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department announced Wednesday it is providing services by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Harford County Health Department said if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, your appointment will be rescheduled.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Harford County Health Department said to call 410-838-1500 for the following services:

  • Behavioral Health
  • Environmental Health
  • Health Insurance
  • Vital Records

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman declared a State of Emergency Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

