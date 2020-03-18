



Across Maryland and the nation, the coronavirus pandemic is causing long lines and empty shelves at stores, but there are those with hearts full of compassion who are ready to help.

It was a busy Monday afternoon at an Aldi grocery store in Aberdeen.

“The line was all the way down the aisle,” Dana Morgan, of Belcamp, said.

Many people in the community have been scrambling to get the essentials needed to self-quarantine at home during the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

Some people are even out of jobs due to Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to close all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms in Maryland.

“Both my husband and I are out of work now, and things are just tight,” Morgan said.

But not all people are fortunate enough to afford their last grocery store trip before they stay indoors.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“The two people in front of me, a young woman, was having trouble with her debit card,” Morgan said. “So they suspended her transaction and I saw her walk outside.”

While the CDC is urging the public to practice social distancing, it’s people like Morgan finding ways to come together through these tough times.

“I tapped on her windows, rolled down the window and I said, ‘Come on, we’re gonna go get your groceries’.”

And thats exactly what they did.

“I opened my mouth and said, ‘Hey everybody, there’s this woman who’s a lovely young mother, she needs her groceries, having trouble at the bank. We’ve all been there. I’ve got $20, she needs 100. Who can help me?” Morgan said.

In just five minutes, Morgan raised $100 to pay for the young mother’s groceries, thanks to the help of community members.

“If I hadn’t lost my job, I wouldn’t have been here on a Monday at like 2:30,“ Morgan said.

She said it’s times like this where being united is key.

Morgan‘s husband said she’s just one of many examples of people looking for ways to turn their hardships into bright spots for others.

“This is our time to show love to one another, even it was from six feet away,” Jason Morgan, Dana Morgan’s husband, said.

“Stay united and trust and we’re gonna be ok. It’s gonna be ok.“

