BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System announced Thursday further updates to its visitor policy restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the Strict Patient Safety Policy, there will be no visitors allowed, except under specific circumstances, and by prior approval of the Physician Administrative Officer.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
This policy applies to all patients within UMMS hospitals and other facilities.
UMMS said this policy is consistent with approaches taken by other leading health care institutions nationwide.
The policy will be implemented Friday, March 20, by 3 p.m.
Dr. David Marcozzi, COVID-19 Incident Commander for UMMS, released the following statement:
“Due to rapid escalation of COVID-19 cases across Maryland and increased community spread of the disease, we have decided to enact this more aggressive and comprehensive, systemwide policy, which will be in effect until further notice.”
There are some exceptions to the Strict Patient Safety Policy.
For in-patient facilities:
- End-of-life care or end of life decision making. For these situations, two visitors will be permitted.
- One parent or caregiver of a child in the neonatal intensive care unit
- One parent or caregiver of pediatric patients as long as they are not symptomatic
- One visitor inclusive of a professional support person or postpartum helper of a patient in the labor and delivery and the postpartum units
- One visitor for patients in inpatient hospice units
- One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge
- One visitor for patients undergoing emergency surgery
- Visitors who have been asked by the patient’s care team to be a part of scheduled family training for patients with rehabilitation needs.
For out-patient care:
- One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery
UMMS experts urge the public to practice vigilant hand hygiene, follow respiratory etiquette, maintain social distances when possible and avoid shaking hands.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.