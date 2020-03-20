Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy civilian employee at the U.S. Naval Academy tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.
The U.S. Naval Academy said the member is currently isolated in their residence and is receiving supportive medical care in accordance with the CDC.
State public health officials are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed. Depending on the results of the investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken, according to the U.S. Naval Academy.
The U.S. Naval Academy said it is taking every precaution to protect the health of its force.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.