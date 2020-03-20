CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 149 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Maryland, 3 Pediatric Cases Confirmed
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines announced it is cancelling more flights and has a revised policy for those who are not flying in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said if you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight before it departs, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket are normally valid for one year from the date of the purchase.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Southwest Airlines said it is extending the expiration date of some travel funds:

  • Customers’ funds that have expired or will expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will now expire June 30, 2021.
  • Any travel funds created because of a flight cancellation between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will have an expiration date of June 30, 2021.

