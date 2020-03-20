Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines announced it is cancelling more flights and has a revised policy for those who are not flying in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline said if you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight before it departs, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket are normally valid for one year from the date of the purchase.
Southwest, the major carrier at BWI-Marshall, is cancelling more flights and has a revised policy for those who are not flying @wjz pic.twitter.com/REMtJPqMbA
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 20, 2020
However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Southwest Airlines said it is extending the expiration date of some travel funds:
- Customers’ funds that have expired or will expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will now expire June 30, 2021.
- Any travel funds created because of a flight cancellation between March 1 and May 31, 2020, will have an expiration date of June 30, 2021.
