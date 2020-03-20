BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The deadline for some businesses to file certain tax filings has been pushed.
State comptroller Peter Franchot announced it applies to some businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.
The original deadline would’ve been March 20th.
The new deadline is June 1st.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties.
If the IRS extends its April 15th filing deadline for corporate and individual income tax returns, Maryland will conform to the decision of the IRS.
In a statement comptroller Franchot “Our state’s top priority is safeguarding public health for Marylanders, but we must also protect the financial health of our economy”.
The agency has set up a dedicated email address — taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov — to assist businesses with extension-related questions.
Business owners can also call the Comptroller’s Ombudsman at 410-260-4020.