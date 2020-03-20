CORONAVIRUS IN MD5-Year-Old Howard County Girl Among Hundreds Of Md. Residents To Test Positive For Coronavirus
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The deadline for some businesses to file certain tax filings has been pushed.

State comptroller Peter Franchot announced it applies to some businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

The original deadline would’ve been March 20th.

The new deadline is June 1st.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties.

If the IRS extends its April 15th filing deadline for corporate and individual income tax returns, Maryland will conform to the decision of the IRS.

In a statement comptroller Franchot “Our state’s top priority is safeguarding public health for Marylanders, but we must also protect the financial health of our economy”.

The agency has set up a dedicated email address — taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov — to assist businesses with extension-related questions.

Business owners can also call the Comptroller’s Ombudsman at 410-260-4020.

