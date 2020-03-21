MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The first member of the Montgomery County Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
According to officials, an initial investigation found that the officer had limited interaction with the public, but did work across several sections of the police department.
At this point, it doesn’t appear he was infected as a result of his work, officials said.
According to Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, this is the first case of any County police officer testing positive for the virus.
Gayles released a statement, saying:
“While this case is concerning, it is not surprising as coronavirus knows no bounds. Please know we are diligently working to keep all our first responders, County employees and residents as safe as possible. As the number of individuals with COVID-19 increases across the state, we are unfortunately likely to see more cases among our first responders. As of today, there are 190 total cases in Maryland; 68 of which are in Montgomery County.”
Gayles encouraged Montgomery County residents to not go out unless necessary, avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more people and to practice social distancing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.