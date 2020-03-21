CORONAVIRUS IN MDAt Least 190 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported Across State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball NCAA Basketball Regional Finals: 1992 Duke vs Kentucky
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, St. Mary's County government, Talkers


LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in St. Mary’s County announced Saturday all of its government administrative buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials also said administrative leave is in effect for nonessential government employees; however, essential employees should report or adhere to teleworking schedules.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Government has established a COVID-19 community hotline.

Residents can call 301-475-4911 for questions regarding county government operations and the St. Mary’s County response to COVID-19.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Mary’s County.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply