LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in St. Mary’s County announced Saturday all of its government administrative buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials also said administrative leave is in effect for nonessential government employees; however, essential employees should report or adhere to teleworking schedules.
In partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Government has established a COVID-19 community hotline.
Residents can call 301-475-4911 for questions regarding county government operations and the St. Mary’s County response to COVID-19.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Mary’s County.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.