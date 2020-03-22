  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A U.S. Secret Service employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the agency said Sunday night.

In a statement, the Secret Service said the employee is currently in quarantine and their health is being monitored.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“The Secret Service has conducted a comprehensive contact trace assessment and determined that the employee has not had contact with any Secret Service employee or protectee for nearly three weeks,” the agency said.

The employee’s name is not being released.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

