TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Students at Towson University began moving out of their dorms Sunday as the university shifts to online learning for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff took precautions and only allowed groups of six people into the buildings at a time.
Students had to fill out a form in advance and make an appointment to move out.
The process will continue through April 4.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.