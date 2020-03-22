



The coronavirus pandemic has become a major roadblock for many Americans outside the country who are trying to get home.

Several Marylanders are among those stuck thousands of miles from home.

Jessa Coulter and Mallory Cicchino are Towson University alumni and among a dozen Americans trying to get home from Honduras.

“Right now we are safe and healthy but I think we are just concerned with what the future will hold for us in terms of healthcare and materials and supplies we’ll have access to,” Cicchino said.

It’s a similar situation in Peru, where the Boyle family is stuck in a hotel in Cusco as they tried to race back to the American border.

“We really need the support of the federal government,” Mary Boyle said. “I dont think this can’t be done if it’s not government-to-government.”

Boyle has health issues and is worried about supplies.

“I’ve got another week’s worth of prescriptions,” she said. “Beyond that, I don’t know.”

The family is trying to remain optimistic. They’ve booked flights for the days after a travel ban is set to be lifted at the end of March but they’ve learned the Peruvian government can lengthen those restrictions, keeping them there longer.

“There’s always a line with law and order that can easily break down. Right now there is control on the streets but we’re taking it day by day,” Boyle said.

The Trump administration said they are working to get citizens back on American soil and asked people to reach out if they’re stranded.

“We’ve removed some and the rest are being removed with the cooperation of the Peruvian government and we’re also dealing with Honduras on getting some people out that got caught up,” the president said at a news conference Sunday evening.

Both groups said they’ve done that but are still unsure what the future holds.

“I’m optimistic. I know there are a lot of U.S. citizens all over the world trying to get back to the U.S.,” Coulter said.

“I think this will make me appreciate what I have in the states. It’s already making me appreciate what I have in the states,” Aiden Boyle said.

