CORONAVIRUS IN MD:At Least 288 Cases Confirmed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan orders all non-essential businesses to close as of 5 p.m. Monday, but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Hogan took the action Monday after saying Marylanders weren’t heeding warnings about COVID-19 and weren’t practicing good social distancing.

These food and agricultural businesses can remain open:
  • grocery stores
  • farmer’s markets
  • convenience stores
  • alcoholic beverage stores/distributors
  • farms
  • pet supply stores
  • vet hospitals
  • restaurants and bars are required to close their dining rooms but can operate carry-out, delivery, drive-thrus

Several other businesses in the chemical, lodging, communications, manufacturing, defense, emergency, financial, government, health, IT and water and waste management sectors can also remain open. >> READ A FULL LIST HERE <<

Daycares will also remain open, according to Hogan.

 

“Furthermore, aggressive actions will be taken by state and local authorities to disperse these gatherings,” Hogan said, noting law enforcement will break up large gatherings they see and participants could be arrested or fined.

Hogan also announced a number of ways the state is trying to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still pushing very hard for major economic stimulus,” he said.

Maryland small businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in funding so they don’t have to lay off employees, Hogan announced.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting at least 288 coronavirus cases across the state as of Monday morning. It was 244 Sunday.

Out of Maryland’s 24 counties, 21 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases. The only counties that haven’t reported cases are Allegany, Dorchester and Kent counties.

On Saturday, officials announced the third coronavirus related death in the state. The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the health department.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

Comments (4)
  1. Brian says:
    March 23, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Is there a list that shows what non-essential businesses are ?

    Reply
  2. King Julian says:
    March 23, 2020 at 11:29 am

    how about a list of what can be open

    Reply
  3. King Julian says:
    March 23, 2020 at 11:31 am

    alcohol is essential.

    Reply
  4. King Julian says:
    March 23, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Governor Hogan what are you doing about people who ignore the gathering limits. You keep saying what they are doing is illegal but I don’t see anything about consequences?

    Reply

