



Gov. Larry Hogan orders all non-essential businesses to close as of 5 p.m. Monday, but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Hogan took the action Monday after saying Marylanders weren’t heeding warnings about COVID-19 and weren’t practicing good social distancing.

1a. This is NOT a shelter-in-place order. However, we are URGING Marylanders to STAY HOME as much as possible. If you don't need to leave your neighborhood, you should not leave your neighborhood. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 23, 2020

These food and agricultural businesses can remain open: grocery stores

farmer’s markets

convenience stores

alcoholic beverage stores/distributors

farms

pet supply stores

vet hospitals

restaurants and bars are required to close their dining rooms but can operate carry-out, delivery, drive-thrus Several other businesses in the chemical, lodging, communications, manufacturing, defense, emergency, financial, government, health, IT and water and waste management sectors can also remain open. >> READ A FULL LIST HERE << Daycares will also remain open, according to Hogan.

“Furthermore, aggressive actions will be taken by state and local authorities to disperse these gatherings,” Hogan said, noting law enforcement will break up large gatherings they see and participants could be arrested or fined.

Hogan also announced a number of ways the state is trying to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still pushing very hard for major economic stimulus,” he said.

Maryland small businesses can apply for up to $50,000 in funding so they don’t have to lay off employees, Hogan announced.

The Maryland Department of Health is reporting at least 288 coronavirus cases across the state as of Monday morning. It was 244 Sunday.

Out of Maryland’s 24 counties, 21 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases. The only counties that haven’t reported cases are Allegany, Dorchester and Kent counties.

On Saturday, officials announced the third coronavirus related death in the state. The victim was a resident of Montgomery County in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition, according to the health department.

