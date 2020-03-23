TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A group of professors from the biology department at Towson University is donating unused medical supplies to St. Joseph’s Medical Center as hospitals across the country grapple with shortages of critical gear.
The university had a stockpile of masks, gowns, syringes and other equipment that had been purchased to be used in class labs. Now that the university has shifted to online courses for the rest of the semester, the supplies were going to just sit there.
That’s when professor Harald Beck had an idea.
“We want to be as engaged as possible and working together to get through this,” Beck said in a news release. “We know this is a time of shortage, so we just wanted to find a way to help the community. We’re hoping that we can work with other departments in the university and deliver more supplies.”
The supplies were delivered over the weekend.
It’s not just the biology department; the nursing department also donated numerous supplies, the university said.