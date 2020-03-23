Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Want to grab a cup of coffee or a donut while out pumping gas? You’ll have to ask an employee for help at Wawa and Sheetz.
Both convenience store chains have temporarily stopped allowing customers to use self-serve beverage and bakery options due to the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, employees will make beverages for customers.
Late last week, Wawa also announced it would be closing all stores overnight between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning.
Both companies are also giving employees up to two extra weeks of paid time off if they or a family member contract COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.