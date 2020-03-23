CORONAVIRUS IN MD:At Least 288 Cases Confirmed, Gov. Hogan Orders All 'Non-Essential' Businesses Close By 5 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Want to grab a cup of coffee or a donut while out pumping gas? You’ll have to ask an employee for help at Wawa and Sheetz.

Both convenience store chains have temporarily stopped allowing customers to use self-serve beverage and bakery options due to the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, employees will make beverages for customers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Late last week, Wawa also announced it would be closing all stores overnight between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning.

Both companies are also giving employees up to two extra weeks of paid time off if they or a family member contract COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

