



Former presidential hopeful and current Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband has coronavirus, the senator confirmed Monday morning.

“I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus.” she said in a Medium post.

John Bessler is a law professor at the University of Baltimore. She said he started to feel sick while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C., he thought it was just a cold. But they said he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his teaching job.

She said they got the test results back at 7 a.m. Monday morning, and he is cut off from all visitors.

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

“We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.” She said.

His symptoms included a temperature and a “bad, bad cough,” but it was when he started coughing up blood that he got a test and a chest X-ray, checking him into a hospital in Virginia.

She added he has pneumonia now as well and is on oxygen- but not a ventilator.

“While this is his story and not mine, I wanted to let my colleagues and constituents know that since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard.” Sen. Klobuchar said.

She said she hopes he will be home soon.